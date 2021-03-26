Sen. Dave Schatz’s Legislative Column for March 26, 2021

A Call to Action: Supporting the Keystone XL Pipeline

During my time in public office, I have done everything I can to support efforts to improve our infrastructure and create good-paying jobs for hardworking Missourians. Unfortunately, I believe our current president has signed several executive orders, one in particular, that move our country in the wrong direction and jeopardize the livelihoods of thousands of Americans.

On Jan. 20, the president signed an executive order revoking the Presidential Permit allowing for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline. According to TC Energy, the company behind the project, the XL pipeline would span more than 1,200 miles, running from the Canadian oil fields in Hardisty, Alberta, to Steele City, Nebraska, where it would connect to the existing Keystone Pipeline System giving it easy access to the Gulf of Mexico and the numerous ports and refineries located there. When finished, TC Energy claims the pipeline would have the ability to safely move more than 830,000 barrels of oil per day. By revoking the permit, the president’s actions stopped the construction of the $8 billion project that supported more than 13,000 American and Canadian jobs — a project that had the potential to provide a $3.4 billion boost to the U.S. GDP. An infrastructure project that not only created good-paying jobs for American workers, but I believe a project that had the potential to decrease our country’s dependency on overseas oil.

As a result of the president’s actions, I filed Senate Concurrent Resolution 16. This legislation calls on the president and his administration to change course and support the Keystone XL pipeline. The resolution also includes language urging the president to allow oil production to take place off the northern coast of Alaska. I believe our country’s dependency on overseas oil not only presents a risk to our economy, but also to the security of our nation. In addition to the economic benefits, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce points to the fact that the Keystone XL pipeline project is one of the most studied infrastructure projects in our country’s history, with numerous changes made to the project to reflect concerns raised by environmental groups and those affected by the path of the pipeline.

As our country continues to recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic, I believe it is bad public policy to halt a project that is designed to strengthen our country’s energy infrastructure and provide thousands of good-paying jobs in the process. I am hopeful my colleagues in the Missouri Senate will support this resolution and send a strong message to the president urging him to allow the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline to continue.

