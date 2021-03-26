Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TPW Commission Approves Saltwater Fishing Regulation Proposals for 2021-2022

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours, 512-389-8030

AUSTIN – On March 25, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission discussed changes to saltwater fishing regulations for 2021-2022 that included allowing the recreational-only use of crab traps in areas of Aransas County and clarifying red snapper bag limits.

The following changes to the 2021-22 Statewide Recreational Fishing Proclamation have been adopted by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission and will go into effect on Sept. 1, 2021:

  • Allow the recreational-only use of up to three crab traps per license holder in currently restricted areas of Aransas County. Traps must be  securely attached to fixed object such as docks, piers, or bulkheads.  
  • Clarify red snapper bag limits when fishing in Texas and federal waters. Federal bag limit is two fish with a 16-inch minimum. State bag limit is four fish with a 15-inch minimum. The federal bag limit counts as part of the state bag limit for red snapper. Anglers may never have more than 4 red snapper in their possession while fishing. 

During the statewide fishing regulation process in 2020, the Commission approved an annual Nov. 1 – Dec. 15 closure of the flounder fishery but delayed the implementation of this regulation until 2021. That closure will now take effect Nov. 1 and includes both the commercial and recreational sectors.

