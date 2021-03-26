System One: Lewis Hamilton ‘spoken to Bahrain officers’ about human rights points forward of race in nation

Coming off a year when Hamilton took a leading role in the sport’s stand against racial injustice and social inequality with the Black Lives Matter campaign, he stressed that F1 cannot ignore human rights issues in the countries it visits.

“There are issues all around the world but I do not think we should be going to these countries and just ignoring what is happening in those places, arriving, having a great time and then leave,” the Mercedes driver said in a press conference ahead of the season-opening race in Bahrain.

A Bahraini government spokesperson told CNN it has a “zero-tolerance policy towards mistreatment of any kind.”

“The government of Bahrain has a zero-tolerance policy towards mistreatment of any kind and has put in place internationally recognized human rights safeguards,” it said in a statement. “A range of institutional and legal reforms have been implemented in close collaboration with international governments and independent experts, including the…

