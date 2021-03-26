U.S. Ghost Adventures Acquires Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast Museum
Offers Free Two-Night Stay + Transportation SweepstakesFALL RIVER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entertainment company U.S. Ghost Adventures is under contract to buy the famous Lizzie Borden Bed and Breakfast and Museum located in Fall River, Massachusetts, expanding the company’s portfolio, which includes over 30 ghost tour experiences across the United States. Operating as a museum and bed and breakfast, visitors can tour the home, and stay overnight in one of six rooms.
“We look forward to adding the Lizzie Borden house to our growing portfolio of haunted experiences and working with the staff to create new opportunities for guests,” said Lance Zaal, who founded the company in 2018. “We have exciting plans for the house that we’ll announce in April. A healthy transition for the staff and preserving the historical site are our top priorities.” Mr. Zaal was approved for the licenses to operate the museum on March 24.
The company is celebrating the acquisition with a sweepstakes, offering transportation and a complimentary two-night stay at the Lizzie Borden House. To enter the sweepstakes, one must enter promo code “Borden” when booking a ghost tour in one of 30 cities listed on its website through June 1, 2021 for a chance to win.
The Lizzie Borden house is famously known as the home of Lizzie Borden, whose father Andrew and stepmother Abby were gruesomely murdered with a hatchet in 1892. Lizzie Borden was accused of the murders, and her trial became a national media sensation. She was acquitted in 1893. The murder is considered one of the oldest and most infamous unsolved murders in the United States. The home is also renowned for its hauntings and has been featured in movies, books, music, and numerous tv shows. To learn more or book your Lizzie Borden experience, visit www.lizzie-borden.com.
###
About U.S. Ghost Adventures
US Ghost Adventures was founded by entrepreneur Lance Zaal in 2018, founder of Joker Brewing, King of Clubs Coffee, and software company Junket. The company provides ghost tours and experience in more than 30 cities across the United States. During covid-19, the company developed GhostFlix, a streaming service that allows viewers to enjoy haunted experiences in over 20 cities from home catering to individuals and corporate events; a book series available on Amazon; an app that allows people to turn their phone into tour guides to explore an area independently; Lily, a haunted doll for the home; and a free Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice app that tells ghost stories. Follow U.S. Ghost Adventures on Facebook and Instagram for more information.
Lance Zaal
US Ghost Adventures
+1 757-814-0881
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter