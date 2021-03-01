King of Clubs Launches New Products and Covid-19 Restaurant Grant
Maker of CBD infused coffee and beverages, bourbon barrel aged coffee
As a small business owner myself, I know the significant financial impact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had on the food industry – especially locally owned restaurants and cafes”WILLIAMSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- King of Clubs is offering a $10,000 grant for 20 restaurants and cafes impacted by the covid-19 pandemic to coincide with the launch of new products.

Interested businesses can apply directly. The application period ends March 31 and will be disbursed in credits up to $500 per restaurant towards purchases of its products for one year. In addition to this grant, King of Clubs has donated hundreds of pounds of coffee to local hospitals, hospice centers, police departments, and animal shelters to support frontline workers during the pandemic.
Newly released products include CBD infused coffee beans (Magic Beans), beer barrel aged coffee from barrels acquired from local brewery Virginia Beer Company, bourbon barrel aged coffee from Copper Fox Distillery, and Wine barrel aged coffee from local wineries. The company has also launched a line of Hard Kombucha with an ABV of 6.6% under the name Joker Brewing.
“The feedback from our guests has been amazing. At our Valentine's Day Brunch, we sold 3 times as much coffee as we ever had in the past and had to try and keep up with guests' requests for more. Guests liked the product so much a few of them bought several retail coffee bags.” – Juan Moya, Virginia Grill General Manager
“As a small business owner myself, I know the significant financial impact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had on the food industry – especially locally owned restaurants and cafes,” says Lance Zaal, Marine Corps veteran and King of Clubs owner. “And it is this understanding that inspired me to do what I can to help other businesses experiencing setbacks due to COVID-19. This grant is my effort to support business owners like myself to keep doing what they do best during these trying times.”
About King of Clubs
A newly established, disabled veteran owned company, King of Clubs is on the shelves at eight grocery stores and retail locations, and serves numerous restaurants and breweries from Richmond to Virginia Beach. The company has a lucrative Amazon business, and production facility and taproom in Williamsburg.
King of Clubs was founded in 2018 and opened to the public in 2019. In 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the company donated hundreds of pounds of coffee to hospitals from Virginia Beach to Richmond in an effort to support healthcare workers at the front line of the pandemic and invested in building its Amazon store and CBD infused coffee.
