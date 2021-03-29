Newton Running Releases Spring 2021 Line with Industry-Leading Emphasis on Sustainability
Integrating recycled plastic bottles, and EcoPure®, Newton Running Releases eco-friendly Annual Spring 2021 line to Support the UN Global Compact initiative
Ever since Newton was founded in 2007 we have been committed to leaving this planet better than we found it. To now have a product line that matches our mission is a very proud day for us!”BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES AMERICA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newton Running, an athletic shoe brand focused on making responsive shoes for outdoor and running enthusiasts, is excited to announce the launch of their Spring 2021 Line.
— Jerry Lee - CEO of Newton Running
2021 marks their second year as active members of the UN Global Compact and a commitment to their 10 principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environmental responsibility, and anti-corruption.
Newton’s next-generation marks a major stride in the brand’s sustainability initiative. They currently power their office and warehouse space entirely with wind energy and recycle or compost 95% of all the waste they generate.
For Spring 2021, Newton Running has re-engineered both the men’s and women’s Gravity 10, Motion 10, Distance 10, and Distance S 10 to be crafted entirely from recycled or biodegradable materials, all without sacrificing performance.
“Ever since Newton was founded in 2007 we have been committed to leaving this planet better than we found it. To now have a product line that matches our mission is a very proud day for us,” says Jerry Lee, CEO of Newton Running.
Newton is taking plastic bottles out of landfills, and utilizing them in the laces and upper mesh of each shoe. Each pair will use 4 water bottles worth of recycled plastic. The soles also feature EcoPure®, a biodegradable plastic additive that is designed to help reduce the amount of waste and plastics in our environment.
An average shoe can take upwards of 40 years to biodegrade. However, Newton’s Motion 10, for example, is specially treated to break down into nontoxic biomass & biogas up to 75% quicker in landfills while not compromising quality, durability, or performance in any way.
In 10 years, only biomass and biogas remain. The biogas can be used to create clean energy and the biomass turns into non-toxic dirt. The shoeboxes are even entirely compostable.
“Moving forward, all Newton products will be made of recycled and biodegradable materials, this is only the beginning of our innovations. The next generation of runners is depending on us to make better decisions today,” Lee continued.
The Spring 2021 Line, the first release of what will prove to be an innovative year for Newton, is a major step towards creating a more sustainable future for the brand, runners, and outdoor enthusiasts.
About Newton Running
Newton Running creates performance shoes specifically for runners and outdoor recreationists. Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, Newton Running was built for runners by runners and strives to help athletes improve their form and abilities.
About UN Global Compact
The UN Global Compact aims to mobilize a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders to create a better world. Through ten key principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environmental responsibility, and anti-corruption this movement is possible.
About EcoPure®
EcoPure is an organic additive that causes plastic to biodegrade through a series of chemical and biological processes in a landfill disposal environment. EcoPure additives are tested and proven to biodegrade plastic at a highly accelerated rate.
Sam Shield
Brand Iron
+1 720-470-8286
email us here