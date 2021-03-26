American Fidelity Named One of the Fortune 2021 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™
American Fidelity was named one of the Great Place to Work® and Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance, coming in at No. 15.
The culture we’ve developed empowered Colleagues to quickly innovate and get creative in solving in the challenges of the past year.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Fidelity was named one of the Great Place to Work® and Fortune Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance, coming in at No. 15.
— Jeanette Rice, President and COO of American Fidelity
“I am so proud of how our Colleagues handled this past year. Everyone has been focused on ensuring we continue to meet our Customers’ needs while keeping each other safe,” said Jeanette Rice, president and COO of American Fidelity. “The culture we’ve developed empowered Colleagues to quickly innovate and get creative in solving in the challenges of the past year.”
To determine the list, Great Place to Work® analyzed confidential survey feedback representing more than 840,000 employees in the U.S. Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, evaluated more than 75 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.
“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance. These companies are meeting the moment. Not only have they pivoted to new ways of working, but their employees report an even better company culture than before COVID-19,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “The leaders of these companies can expect excellent business results thanks to their inclusive, high-trust cultures.”
###
About American Fidelity
American Fidelity Assurance Company is a supplemental benefits provider serving more than 1 million policyholders across 49 states with a focus on offering a different opinion for Customers in the education, public sector, automotive and healthcare industries. For more information, visit americanfidelity.com.
American Fidelity has earned an “A+” (Superior) from the A.M. Best Company since 1982. One of the nation’s leading insurance company rating services, A.M. Best conducts a strict review process for financial stability every year. The Company is also recognized as one of Ward's 50© top performing life-health insurance companies.
American Fidelity was recognized as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For 2020, as selected by Great Place to Work.
The Great Place to Work Institute selected the Company for several other awards, including: Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials 2020, Fortune Best Workplaces for Women 2020 and Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces for Parents 2020.
In addition, PEOPLE magazine and the Great Place to Work Institute named American Fidelity one of their 50 Companies That Care in 2019. IDG Computerworld selected American Fidelity as one of the Best Places to Work in IT 2020.
About the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance™
Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces for Financial Services & Insurance™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 840,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
Learn more at greatplacetowork.com.
Lindsey Sparks
American Fidelity
405-523-5901
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn