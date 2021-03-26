Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 553 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,868 in the last 365 days.

RELEASE: Public Hearing Rescheduled on Draft Air Permit for Madison Asphalt

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality (DAQ) has rescheduled the public hearing on the Madison Asphalt, LLC draft air permit to Monday, May 3 at 6 p.m.  The public hearing to accept comments on the proposed drum-mix asphalt plant in Marshall, NC was originally set for Monday, April 12. The public is invited to attend the meeting online or by phone. DAQ will also extend the comment period on the draft permit through May 5.

This proposed facility, located at 3807 U.S. 25/70 in Marshall, North Carolina, will be classified as a small facility for air quality permitting purposes.  

If you wish to speak at the public hearing, you must register by 4:00 p.m. on May 3. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3b7g3b0 or call (919) 618-0968. Those who have previously registered do not need to re-register.

Event title: Public Hearing for Madison Asphalt LLC

Date and Time: May 3, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Event Password: NCDAQ

Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003, Access Code 185 603 9302

 

Internet access is not required to participate in the hearing. To comment by phone, when your name is called, press *3 so the moderator can identify and open your line. Once you have made your comment, please press *3 to end your comment.

Copies of data and the application submitted by Madison Asphalt LLC are available for public inspection on our website at deq.nc.gov/madison-asphalt or in person by appointment only at:

Patrick Ballard

Asheville Regional Office

2090 U.S. Hwy 70

Swannanoa, NC 28778

(828) 296-4500

 

For those who are unable to attend or who experience technical difficulties, comments can also be submitted by email to DAQ.publiccomments@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “Madison Asphalt.”

The draft permit, modeling memo and other documents can be found here.

###

You just read:

RELEASE: Public Hearing Rescheduled on Draft Air Permit for Madison Asphalt

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.