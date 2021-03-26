U.S. Supreme Court opinions: March 25

In an automobile products liability case, the U.S. Supreme Court held the connection between the plaintiffs’ claims and Ford’s activities in the forum states was close enough to support specific jurisdiction.

Read the court's opinion in Ford Motor Co. v. Montana Eighth Judicial Dist.: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-368_febh.pdf

In a civil rights case, the U.S. Supreme Court held the application of physical force to the body of a person with intent to restrain is a seizure even if the person does not submit and is not subdued.

Read the court's opinion in Torres v. Madrid: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-292_21p3.pdf