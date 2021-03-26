North Star’s Diverse Work Environment Provides Opportunities for Women Exploring Nontraditional Careers

Top from left to right: Jaime Pearson, Marisa Bergman and Christine Heban, Julia Saunders, Kristin Malosh. Bottom from left to right: Jessica Harder, Kelly Baas, Sara Smith, Sheri Caldwell

Women looking for unique career paths with attractive financial benefits are discovering the advantages of working with North Star BlueScope Steel (NSBSL).

Women looking for unique career paths with attractive financial benefits are discovering the advantages of working with North Star BlueScope Steel (NSBSL). And the company's female employees are urging other women to think outside the box and look into the high-tech Delta, Ohio steel plant.

Q: What Do You Like About Working at NSBSL?

“North Star provides unlimited growth opportunities for all team members. Almost a third of our leadership team is female,” said Sheri Caldwell, Vice President of HR. “When we hire a young woman, we pair her with a seasoned employee to serve as a mentor.”

Truck Scale Administrator Jaime Pearson said, “After years of raising my kids at home, I decided to look for a job. I wanted to find a job with meaning. I wanted to work for a company that actually cares about its employees and helps them improve. NSBSL gave me the tools I needed to improve my skill set and confidence.”

Team member qualification and participation are top priorities at North Star. “I like that this company looks for qualified employees,” said Sara Smith, Electrical Technician. “It’s more important that your crew members know what they know rather than who they know or where they come from.”

Vice President of HSE Kristin Malosh said, “I love how the team-based approach drives our continual improvement. We celebrate our successes but always look for ways to learn and improve.”

Q: Why Should Women Consider Working at North Star BlueScope Steel?

Maintenance Engineer Jessica Harder believes there’s no reason women can’t work in the steel industry. “North Star is a team that allows your individual talents to shine and helps boost you toward success.”

“There’s no glass ceiling at NSBSL. That’s hard to find,” said Kelly Baas, Caster Operations Engineer. “Some of the women who graduated with me shared the experiences they had at other companies. Based on their stories, it’s not easy to find a company that prioritizes inclusion of women.”

Caldwell added, “It’s important that women don’t limit themselves. Don’t pass up an amazing opportunity because you think you’re not qualified. Go outside your comfort zone and apply for every job that interests you, no matter the industry.”

Established in 1996, North Star BlueScope Steel is a highly productive steel mill that uses leading-edge technology and processes to produce more than 2 million tons of coiled steel every year. The company delivers hot-rolled bands to coil processors, cold roll strip producers, original equipment manufacturers, the steel pipe and tube industry and steel service centers. North Star places a special emphasis on community and company culture. Employees enjoy an onsite fitness center, weekly bonus plans, profit sharing and pension plans, plus health, dental and life insurance. Tuition reimbursement is available for approved college courses.

