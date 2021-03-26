Waterproof and Tamper-Resistant Pre-Configured Cable Assemblies Add Design Value
Amphenol RF expands portfolio with IP67 bulkhead SMA, TNC and RP-TNC to ultraminiature AMC connectors on micro coax cable configurations.
Amphenol (NYSE:APH)DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to offer waterproof IP-rated and tamper-resistant cable assemblies designed using 1.13 mm micro coax cable. These cable assemblies are available across three popular connector series – SMA, TNC and RP-TNC – and feature the ultraminiature AMC connector on one end. These ultraminiature assemblies are intended for use in applications where systems may be compromised through exposure to the elements or external tampering providing strong protection against both.
All three cable assembly configurations operate at 50 ohms and utilize the familiar threaded interface which ensures mating stability and reliable electrical performance. The front-mounted bulkhead jacks can be fastened on the inside of the panel or enclosure which provides additional security for sensitive systems. The 1.13 mm micro coax cable provides additional flexibility for installation needs, as well as an ultraminiature mated connection for small spaces and crowded PCBs.
Waterproof sealed solutions are engineered to protect your application from outside elements and are fully tested to IP67 specifications in the mated and unmated condition. RF lines are designed to meet interface performance specifications, with the addition of internal and external sealing features. IP67 products are suited for a number of applications, including remote outdoor enclosures, portable radios, handheld devices and industrial equipment.
Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
