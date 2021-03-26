LE&RN Honorary Board Member and Actor Steve Guttenberg to emcee 2021 Global Virtual #LymphWalk
Global Virtual Run/Walk to Fight Lymphatic Diseases efforts to be celebrated in online event April 17
Everyone who cares about the future of lymphatic diseases should participate in what is sure to be an inspiring and fun event.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- #LymphWalks, as they have come to be called, have been a tradition for the lymphatic disease community for more than a decade. The past year disrupted that tradition, but people are once again out walking and running to fight lymphedema and other lymphatic diseases.
— William Repicci, President and CEO of LE&RN
This year, participants around the world are signing up and forming teams at LymphWalk.org. They are then walking or running in their own communities, being sure to social distance and follow other local mandates. And they are fundraising to ensure that the fight against lymphatic diseases continues.
On April 17, at 10am ET, participants will gather online to celebrate their accomplishments as a community and to honor some of the heroes of the cause. LE&RN (Lymphatic Education & Research Network) Honorary Board Member and actor Steve Guttenberg will emcee the event, which is co-chaired by Tracey D. Campbell and Joe Shamie. Awards will be presented to honorees Stanley Rockson, MD; talk-show host Wendy Williams; Jay Granzow; MD, MPH; Cam Ayala; Angela Marquez; Lisa Palin; Ben Tierney; and Mary-Kate Tierney.
“After a year of unpredictable and intense challenge, as well as many victories, we now prepare for the first-ever Global Virtual Run/Walk to Fight Lymphatic Diseases,” said William Repicci, President and CEO of LE&RN. “Everyone who cares about the future of lymphatic diseases should participate in what is sure to be an inspiring and fun event.”
To register, just visit LymphWalk.org. There you can join a team or form a new team of your own. Then, start fundraising and tracking your steps. On April 17, at 10am ET, the community will join together to celebrate this very special #LymphWalk.
About LE&RN
Founded in 1998, the Lymphatic Education & Research Network (formerly LRF) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to fight lymphatic disease and lymphedema through education, research and advocacy. LE&RN provides valuable educational resources for the millions of people who suffer from lymphedema and lymphatic disease. LE&RN fosters and supports research that can deepen the medical community's understanding of the lymphatic system. For more information about lymphatic diseases or the Lymphatic Education & Research Network, please visit www.LymphaticNetwork.org or call (516) 625-9675.
Laura Farrell
Lymphatic Education & Research Network (LE&RN)
+1 516-625-9675
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn