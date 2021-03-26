Seyen Invests in Hucu.ai
Hucu.ai, provider of HIPAA compliant, patient-centered communication/care coordination software has completed a seed round of financing by Seyen Capital
We are happy to partner with Asif and Laura. Hucu.ai is the leader in the rapidly emerging HIPAA compliant communication and care coordination software, a key enabler for “aging in place”.”CHICAGO, IL, USA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hucu.ai, the leading provider of HIPAA compliant, patient-centered communication and care coordination software, is pleased to announce that it has completed a seed round of financing led by Seyen Capital, a Chicago based venture capital fund. The capital will be used to further develop Hucu.ai’s software platform as well as to continue to expand the Company’s rapidly growing customer footprint.
— Seyen Founder and Senior Managing Director George Spencer
Hucu.ai is a HIPAA compliant person-centered messaging platform with real-time patient risk stratification.. Healthcare professionals, patients and families are overwhelmed with the flood of uncoordinated & unorganized communication, Hucu.ai enables everyone to spend less time chasing people trying to communicate and more time caring for patients.
Hucu.ai is solving three key healthcare problems that cause inefficiency and frustration: (1) non-HIPAA compliant fragmented communication using outdated 1-1 methods (emails, texts, voicemails, faxes, etc.); (2) lack of visibility of individual patient risk among myriad treatment partners impacting timely care; and (3) high staff turnover and lack of performance transparency.
Hucu.ai is focused on providing streamlined communication among various healthcare professionals across organizations in Value Based Care models including Medicare Advantage, Managed Medicaid and Provider groups serving at risk populations such as Accountable Care Organizations, Managed Care Organizations and Skilled Nursing Facilities.
Hucu.ai was founded in 2018 by Asif Khan and Laura Mckee.
Seyen Capital is a Chicago based venture capital fund that focuses on investments in venture/growth stage information technology businesses. Seyen has a long history of partnering with entrepreneurs to build substantial value.
Seyen Founder and Senior Managing Director George Spencer commented, “We are really happy to partner with Asif and Laura. We believe Hucu.ai is the leader in the rapidly emerging HIPAA compliant communication and care coordination software. This type of software is a key enabler of both telemedicine services for nursing homes and rehabilitation facilities, as well as the rapidly growing “aging in place” market. The software enables multiple medical and other service providers to coordinate provision of care and the provision of other ancillary services as well as streamlining the communication process with patients and/or family members.”
CEO and Co-Founder Asif Khan said,”We are excited about partnering with Seyen in the next phase of growth. Our diverse customer base of focused physician/NP groups, home health, hospice, and mental health providers will benefit from our continuous improvement in providing the simplest and easiest to use HIPAA compliant communication. Seyen’s resources will help us expand our footprint and build our team.”
This is Mr. Spencer and Seyen Capital’s second time backing entrepreneur and co-founder Laura Mckee. Previously, Mr. Spencer invested in Autism Home Support Services, Inc., a company co- founded and led by Ms. Mckee from 2009 until 2017. It’s also Asif Khan’s second venture, having successfully raised significant capital and scaled Caremerge, a leading provider of EHR software for the assisted living and continuing care retirement community sector.
Hucu.ai HIPAA compliant person centered texting enhances healthcare communication and collaboration