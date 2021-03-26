Bangor High School Celebrates Arts in Education Month

Recent changes to the State guidance that provide oversight into the practice of performing arts have allowed Bangle High School Students to return to activities that had been put on hold for the beginning of the school year.
Orchestra and band have started practicing with specialized safety precautions in place. Students use special masks that allow them to play instruments as well as bell covers.
