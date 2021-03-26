I-476 Daytime Lane Closures Next Week for Pavement Repair in West Conshohocken Borough, Plymouth Township

King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 476 motorists will encounter a left or right lane closure next week in both directions between the Interstate 76 and Ridge Pike interchanges in West Conshohocken Borough and Plymouth Township, Montgomery County, for pavement repair and line striping operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule is:

Monday, March 29, through Saturday, April 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and Saturday from 7:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-476; and

Monday, March 29, and Tuesday, March 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-476.

I-476 motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

