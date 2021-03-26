U.S. 1 Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction in Bucks County

King of Prussia, PA - Northbound and southbound U.S. 1 will be reduced to a single lane on Sunday, March 28, and Monday, March 29, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for the setting of construction barriers along the outside shoulders between the Neshaminy and Penndel/ Business U.S.1 exits in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Once the construction barriers are in place, crews will begin clearing operations and installation of environmental controls before starting large-scale excavation of the U.S. 1 northbound and southbound embankments.

In addition, lane restrictions will be in place periodically on Sundays through Fridays from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning for construction on northbound or southbound U.S. 1 between Rockhill Drive and Old Lincoln Highway and on eastbound or westbound Street Road (Route 132) between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way in Bensalem Township.

PennDOT is reconstructing, widening and improving almost three miles of U.S. 1 in Bensalem and Middletown townships under two contracts, RC1 and RC2.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the general contractor on the $110.8 million Section RC2 project that is scheduled be completed in mid-2026. Alan Myers Construction, of Worcester, PA, is the general contractor on the $95 million Section RC1 project that is expected to be completed in late 2021.

Sections RC1 and RC2 are two of the three construction contracts to rebuild and widen U.S. 1; replace aging bridges; and install safety enhancements along a four-mile section of the expressway from just north of Philadelphia to just north of Route 413 (Pine Street) in Middletown Township and Langhorne Borough. For more information, visit www.us1bucks.com.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #