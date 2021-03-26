Tampa Bay Physicians Repurposing Medications to Treat COVID Patients

DOCS Outside the Box! (DOCS) announced that the clinic has experienced positive outcomes treating COVID-19 symptoms by repurposing select medications.

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DOCS Outside the Box! (DOCS) announced that the clinic has experienced positive outcomes treating COVID-19 symptoms by repurposing the use of select medications. DOCS was founded on the principle of blending family medicine with holistic practices to treat individuals who have not found resolution to their medical needs. The clinic has been successful in treating misdiagnosed or rare conditions and COVID-19 has proven to be another problem in need of attention.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, the Drs. Leah Teekell Taylor and Lana Garner, founders of DOCS, have treated over 1,000 active COVID-19 patients, greatly expanding their understanding of the virus. The team has found positive results when repurposing select STD and cancer medications to treat the virus. Although repurposing is not popular in medical clinics, it is quite common in Europe and leading hospitals. Treatments such as IV’s, nebulizers, oxygen, supplements, and herbs are all supported and readily used by DOCS Outside the Box!.

Many individuals who contract COVID-19 have complained about symptoms lingering well past testing negative for the disease. The individuals who suffer lasting effects from the virus have become known as “COVID Long Haul Survivors” or “long haulers”. Since COVID-19 is still not well understood, the long hauler patients suffering from active symptoms have been largely ignored and underserviced nationwide.

Statistics of their alternative treatments speak for themselves with a hospitalization rate at .02% and mortality rate at zero.

“Our patients come to us for either a simple, urgent care need or to treat complex issues that need a deeper dive into their health,” said Dr. Leah Teekell Taylor of DOCS Outside the Box!. “Our team is with them every step of the way, nursing them back to health on a daily basis if that is what is needed.”

