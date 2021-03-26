David Ward selected as Tennessee’s new Command Chief Warrant Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Chief Warrant Officer 4 David Ward, a Culleoka native, will become the Tennessee National Guard’s sixth Command Chief Warrant Officer in its history during a ceremony in Nashville on March 31.

Ward will assume responsibility from Chief Warrant Officer 5 Ricky Tackett, at Tennessee National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters, who served in the position since 2017.

“Tackett has been a great advisor and I am deeply appreciative of everything he’s accomplished,” said Brig. Gen. Jimmie Cole, Tennessee’s Land Component Commander. “I wish him and Judy the best of luck. I look forward to working with Chief Ward and his wife of 24 years, Jennifer. I’m confident he is the best person for this position and will masterfully serve our state.”

Army Warrant Officers make up the technical foundation of the U.S. Army and the Command Chief Warrant Officer provides senior level counsel to the Land Component Commander and Tennessee’s Adjutant General on the supervision and training of Tennessee’s Warrant Officers.

Ward started his military career 36 years ago when he enlisted in the military in 1985 as an Equipment Records and Parts Specialist with the 18th Airborne Corps. Upon leaving active duty in 1988, Ward joined the South Carolina Army National Guard’s 1-263rd Armor Regiment where he served for 16 years and rose to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2. He transferred to the Tennessee Army National Guard in 2004 where he served as the Detachment Commander for the 730th Quartermaster Company and deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Upon his return, he served as a Senior Maintenance Technician with the 176th Maintenance Battalion and as the Logistics Maintenance Manager supervising 18 Field Maintenance Shops, three Combined Support Maintenance Shops, and two Unit Training Equipment Sites across Tennessee. He has also served at Nashville’s Joint Force Headquarters as the Senior Maintenance Officer and the Senior Supply Systems Officer before assuming responsibility as the Command Chief Warrant Officer.

Due to current COVID-19 restrictions and CDC guidelines, participation in the ceremony is limited.