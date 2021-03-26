Myanmar coup: Grieving household of younger woman shot useless by the army pressured into hiding
“They shot her as she leaned towards my chest. I ran and was carrying her and could not even take a look at them (security forces) after she was shot,” her father told Reuters.
Khin Myo Chit was rushed to an emergency clinic, one of many set up by doctors and nurses to care for protesters unable to attend hospitals now occupied by the military.
The doctor who received her said the girl had already died before she arrived at the clinic at around 6 p.m. local time. “We couldn’t do anything to save her life,” said the doctor.
“Why did they (soldiers) shoot her to death, for what crime? And what sin have we committed?” the girl’s sister said from an undisclosed location. “What have we done? And what has the child done?”
CNN is not naming the father, sister or doctor for security reasons.
While in the house, the sister said security forces took away her brother. They have no information as to his whereabouts or even if he is alive.
“He was arrested by the military and (we’re) not sure…