With many Spanish villas already booked for the summer, Utopia Villas warns UK holidaymakers not to leave plans too late
Over half of our villas are already booked for the summer. Most of the bookings that we had last summer have been rescheduled to this one. We advise those wanting a summer holiday in Spain to book now”SITGES, BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The level of pent-up desire for a holiday in the sunshine continues to rise in the UK. And with Spain lifting restrictions on flights from the UK on 30 March, many families are eagerly waiting to book their summer holiday in the Spanish sun.
— Miriam Burke
However, Miriam Burke, Co-founder of Utopia Villas, warns that those who leave their booking much longer risk missing out:
“Over half of our villas are already booked up for the summer. That’s because most of the bookings that we had last summer have been rescheduled to this one. Many travel companies will be in this situation, so we advise people wanting to come here on holiday to book now, using a reputable travel company that will allow them to change their dates without penalty if required.”
The demand for Spanish villa holidays in 2021 is likely to spiral as an increasing number of UK residents are fully vaccinated. With uncertainty around precisely when international travel will resume, August and September breaks are likely to be the most in-demand in terms of both bookings and travel, rather than the earlier part of the summer.
Spain plans to vaccinate 70% of its population by summer, meaning it will be one of the safest holiday options available to British travellers. For those who still want to keep their distance, villas make far more sense than hotels for their summer break. They offer greater privacy and far more space, and for group bookings can often deliver better value for money as well.
Luxury villa holidays also offer a host of amenities and services designed to make your stay as relaxing as possible, from in-villa chefs and yoga instructors to babysitters, tours, and rental vehicles.
The earliest that British travellers will be allowed to head overseas once more is 17 May, though there are question marks around which destinations (if any) this will be to. Details are due to be confirmed by 12 April. But, according to Utopia Villas’ Miriam Burke, savvy travellers have already begun to take action:
“We’ve seen a surge in interest in Spanish villa holidays from the UK in the last few weeks. As the vaccination program has progressed so well in the UK and Spain, people are feeling more positive about booking their summer holidays. But most are booking in August and September rather than the beginning of summer, just to be safer. We have also noticed that people are booking longer holidays than normal as remote working is now the norm. Bottled-up frustration at not travelling for so long means that demand in the late summer is expected to be extremely high.”
Utopia Villas highlights Sitges, near Barcelona, as typifying what holidaymakers are looking for right now. The stunning Mediterranean seaside town is home to 17 beaches, providing endless opportunities for hiking, sailing, horse riding, surfing, kayaking, and more – all ideal for a substantial, socially distanced, post-lockdown dose of fresh air and sunshine. And if the boutique shopping in Sitges’ oldtown and its 300+ restaurants aren’t enough, Barcelona is just a 45-minute train ride away.
Of course, in the Covid era, nothing is 100% certain, so Utopia’s Co-founder Miriam advises always booking with a reputable firm that will allow you to change your dates for free, should the need arise:
“Opt for the best of both worlds. Ensure you can postpone your stay should the need arise, but don’t delay booking now and end up facing prices soaring due to there being so little accommodation left. After so long trapped at home, do you really want to risk missing out?”
For further details, email hello@utopia-villas.com, visit https://utopia-villas.com/ or call +34 938 146 514
###
Alison Johnson
Utopia Villas
+34 603 86 19 43
email us here
Sitges and Spain is waiting for you...