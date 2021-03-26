Wipes Market Introduces Toxin Free Wipes As A Trend In The Market

Wipes Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Toxin free baby wipes are a key trend in the wipes market. The toxin free baby wipes are purest clinical grade filtered water wipes, loaded with Aloe vera extracts and vitamin E. These baby water wipes are specially formulated with pH to match the delicate skin of newborn babies. Though these wipes are often used for babies, they can even be used by adults and the elderly. Bey Bee, a progressive childcare company brand, launched India’s first toxin-free baby wipes. These toxin-free wipes are distributed in all prominent web stores such as Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm, etc.

Major players in the global wipes market are Rockline Industries, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Procter and Gamble Co., Unicharm International, Edgewell Personal Care, Johnson & Johnson, Diamond Wipes International, La Fresh, NicePak International, and Meridian Industries Inc.

The wipes market covered in this report is segmented by type into disposable wipes, non-disposable wipes, by product into baby, facial & cosmetic, hand & body, flushable, others, and by application into household sector, industrial sector, others. Thus, it covers the baby wipes market, antibacterial wipes market, cleaning wipes market, wet wipes market.

The global wipes market is expected to grow from $39.6 billion in 2020 to $41.69 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global wipes market is expected to reach $48.17 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

