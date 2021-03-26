Jefferson County Conservation Agent Ben Bardot looks forward to spring in the outdoors

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo.—Sometimes moving five hours away can be a good thing, especially if it puts you closer to your home town. That’s exactly what Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) Agent Ben Bardot experienced in January when he accepted the assignment as Jefferson County Conservation Agent.

Agent Bardot comes from his previous assignment in Mercer County, located in the northernmost part of Missouri on the Iowa border. He began there shortly after graduating from the Conservation Agent Training Academy in the fall of 2019. Agent Bardot grew up near Lonedell and graduated from St. Clair High School. “It’s pretty nice. I went from five hours away to just half hour away from my family,” said Bardot.

In addition to being closer to home, Agent Bardot also appreciates the natural resources of Jefferson County. He said he really enjoys how clear the rivers and streams are in his new county.

Conservation Agent Bardot also worked for MDC at the August A. Bush Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center in Defiance a year and a half before being accepted into the Conservation Agent Training Academy. Prior to that, Bardot earned a bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Conservation and Management with a Minor in Forestry from Missouri State University in Springfield.

When not on the job, Agent Bardot is a hunter and angler himself. He also enjoys playing with his five-and-a-half-month old female German shepherd pup. He said he’s excited to hike Jefferson County’s incredible glades, Valley View and Victoria, as the spring flowers come into bloom.

“Every day I go out there’s a new road to explore,” Bardot said.

Agent Bardot can be reached by email at Benjamin.bardot@mdc.mo.gov or phone at 314-954-5697. “I’m here for you to answer questions. If you see any wildlife violation going, give me a shout,” said Bardot.

Urgent poaching calls can also be referred to the Operation Game Thief Hotline at 1-800-392-1111.

Agent Ben Bardot joins Corporal Lexis Riter to serve the citizens of Jefferson County.