MDC reopens road, fishing dock, and boat ramp at Maple Leaf Lake Conservation Area

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reopened the main access road at the Maple Leaf Lake Conservation Area in Lafayette County. Completion of a maintenance project for the road also renews public access to the area’s fishing docks, boat ramp, and parking lot.

The road was closed on March 1 so MDC crews could remove a badly degraded asphalt surface and convert the roadway into a gravel road. The fishing docks, boat ramp, and parking lot were closed during this time since public access was not possible during the work. Now the road is complete and open in time for the start of spring’s peak fishing season.

Anglers now have a smoother entrance road to the main parking lot at Maple Leaf Lake Conservation Area. Removing an impervious surface will also allow more natural absorption and runoff of rain and snow moisture.

For more information on the Maple Leaf Lake Conservation Area, and maps, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZnV.