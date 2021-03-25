Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of March 22

We have moved into the second half of the 2021 legislative session, which means longer days and nights discussing legislation, plus more bills coming not only from the Missouri Senate, but the Missouri House of Representatives.

This week, Senate Bill 263 was heard in the Missouri Senate Professional Registration Committee. My proposal would modify provisions of the Uniform Athlete Agents Act. Current law defines an athlete agent as an individual who enters into an agency contract with a student athlete or recruits or solicits a student athlete to enter into an agency contract. Senate Bill 263 would expand the definition of an athlete agent, provide protections for student athletes and enhance contract requirements for agents looking to sign student athletes. I believe this bill is needed because unethical agents can mislead students, especially when there are vast amounts of money at risk. This measure would provide protections for student athletes looking to take their talents to the next level. I hope my colleagues will move this legislation along and get it to the finish line.

I am honored to serve as your senator in the Missouri Senate. If, at any time, you have questions, concerns or ideas regarding state government, please feel free to contact me at (573) 751-8793 or Sandy.Crawford@senate.mo.gov.

Kevin and Jamie Johansen (Laclede County) visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.

Job Shadow of the Day Senator Crawford and Mikayla Bentz (Dallas County)

Richard Shockley, Director of Lebanon’s Public Works Department, visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.

Blaine and Lynnette McCulloh (Polk County) visited Sen. Crawford at the Capitol.

Duke and Jeanette Dampier, Naomi Townsend, Rep. Knight, Teresa Rousselot, Sen. Crawford, Kathryn Pruitt, Gilbert Dampier, Glen and Karen Menley (Laclede County)