Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,997 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Eric Burlison’s Call Spoofing Legislation Passes Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, and his fellow senators, passed Senate Bill 119 on Thursday, March 25. Senate Bill 119 creates the offense of call spoofing, creates criminal penalties regarding call spoofing and allows for damages and actions against offenders. Senator Burlison believes the legislation will help curb the amount of call spoofing that occurs in Missouri.

“If you own a cell phone, chances are you have experienced call spoofing. Call spoofing occurs when a person gets a call from a fake phone number, misrepresenting the identity of the caller. Often these numbers look like a local number, but in fact are from outside Missouri or outside the country,” Sen. Burlison said. “These people often prey on Missouri’s most vulnerable populations. They pretend to be somebody else, attempt to receive personal information or money, then vanish. It’s about time we do something to stop them.”

There are several resources available to those who believe they have been the target of call spoofing. The Federal Communications Commission’s website, fcc.gov/spoofing, provides information on what to do if you fall victim to a spoofing scam. In addition, Missourians also have the ability to add their phone numbers to the Missouri No-Call List, which is available on the Missouri Attorney General’s website at ago.mo.gov.

Senate Bill 119 now heads to the Missouri House of Representatives for further consideration.

Please visit Sen. Burlison’s official Missouri Senate website for more information on his legislative agenda at senate.mo.gov/burlison.

You just read:

Sen. Eric Burlison’s Call Spoofing Legislation Passes Missouri Senate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.