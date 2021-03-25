Sen. Steven Roberts’ David Dorn Memorial Bill Unanimously Passes Senate

Senator Steven Roberts’ David Dorn Memorial Bill Unanimously Passes Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate voted unanimously in support of legislation to designate a portion of State Highway 180 in St. Louis as “Captain David Dorn Memorial Highway” on Thursday, March 25.

Senate Bill 520, sponsored by Sen. Steven Roberts, honors David Dorn, a 77-year-old retired police captain who served with the Metropolitan Police Department in St. Louis for nearly 40 years. Captain Dorn was shot and killed on June 2, 2020, after responding to a burglary of a friend’s pawnshop in The Ville, St. Louis during the unrest that shook the city following the death of George Floyd.

“Captain Dorn dedicated his life to serving his community. I have been in close contact with his family, including his children, who would like to see their father honored with this memorial,” Sen. Roberts said. “By naming a memorial highway after Capt. Dorn, we can ensure the legacy of service and compassion he created will not be forgotten and that future generations will understand the tragic loss of life that occurred because of the senseless violence that night. This memorial will present a great opportunity to honor Captain Dorn for everything he did to keep the citizens of St. Louis safe.”

The portion of State Highway 180 that will be designated under SB 520 extends from Interstate 170 continuing to Kienlen Avenue.

For more information on this legislation, please contact Sen. Roberts’ office at 573-751-4415.

