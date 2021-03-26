Capital Numbers Recognized as India’s Top Python and Django Developer for 2021
Clutch evaluated several companies and selected only the top few firms.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch (the leading B2B ratings and reviews platform) named Capital Numbers a top-rated Python and Django developer in India for 2021. This honor shows Capital Numbers’ capability to help clients evolve with progressive, end-to-end Python and Django solutions.
Clutch evaluated several companies and selected only the top few firms that have genuinely accelerated their business efficiency through best-in-class Python/Django services. To be ranked in this carefully-curated list is genuinely encouraging for the Capital Numbers team that always focuses on delivering nothing short of the best.
Since its inception in 2012, Capital Numbers has vastly expanded its service offerings to cater to global clients. With time, it has emerged as a tech leader because of its enterprise-grade solutions in areas such as:
Backend: Node.js, .NET, PHP, RoR, and Python
Front-end: React.js, Vue.js, Angular
CMS: WordPress, Magento, and Drupal
Mobile: Kotlin, Flutter, Ionic, React Native
DevOps
Despite odds, Capital Numbers has successfully navigated several economic scenarios and transitioned between various technology shifts. It has enhanced its solutions spectrum, strengthened its domain expertise, and experienced organic growth year after year.
As a leading digital solutions provider, Capital Numbers has consistently enabled its clients to reimagine and digitize their business processes. It has been central to the digital transformation of many companies worldwide. Its passion for continuous improvement and ability to provide web development expertise at 50% less cost than its competitors make it a key market player.
Currently, Capital Numbers has its headquarter in Kolkata, with offices in the USA, Sweden, and Australia. With a team of 600+ tech experts, the company provides ready access to superior web development and consulting services. It has empowered global businesses by leveraging robust techs and earned rave reviews from clients, such as the following:
“Their communication was professional without wasting time...We have worked with them for almost 10 years and that alone is impressive.” – Head of Web Development, Get Tools Direct.
“The project was well defined by the consulting team and we were given a price estimate at the beginning of the project. The team has stuck to the requirements well and so the price is the exact same.” – Jr. Product Manager, Inpel.
The recent acknowledgment from Clutch is further proof of Capital Numbers’ trusted business practices and client partnerships. The company feels motivated to deliver groundbreaking web development solutions and keep moving ahead.
Its focus now lies in expanding its Python and Django team to continue catering to a growing client base while remaining 100% digital.
____________________________________________________________________________
About Clutch
Clutch is the top ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.
____________________________________________________________________________
About Capital Numbers
Incepted in 2012, Capital Numbers is an ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified organization specializing in web and mobile application development services for global customers. With 500+ full-time experts, Capital Numbers has successfully delivered over 2500 projects to a large number of businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including Reuters, Federated Auto Parts, Consumer Reports, StoneAcre, Avasant, ST Engineering, along with several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide.
To learn more, you can visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com/.
###
Paromita Biswas Panja
Capital Numbers
+91 33-67992222
info@capitalnumbers.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
Twitter