WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1, CARELESS AND NEGLIGENT OPERATION, FURNISHING ALCOHOL TO A MINOR

CASE#: 21A100982

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 03-25-2021 @ 2251 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 420 VT Route 15, Underhill

ACCUSED: Nicole C. Dimaggio

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VIOLATIONS:

1. DUI #1

2. Careless and Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Krystal M. Eschelbach

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION:

1. Furnishing Alcohol to a Minor

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 25th, 2021 at approximately 2251 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a vehicle seen driving the wrong way down Browns Trace Road in the town of Jericho.

Responding Troopers located the vehicle parked partially in a driveway near Underhill/Jericho Fire Department on VT Route 15 in the town of Underhill. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Nicole Dimaggio (age 20) of Sheldon, VT. Subsequent investigation determined that Dimaggio had been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. She was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing.

At the conclusion of processing Dimaggio was released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to answer to the aforementioned charges at a later date and time.

During processing, Troopers learned that Dimaggio's passenger Krystal Eschelbach (age 27) of St. Albans, VT had provided Dimaggio with alcohol earlier in the evening. Eschelbach responded to the Williston Barracks and was issued a criminal citation to answer to the aforementioned charge at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06-22-2021 @ 0815 hours (both)

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Dimaggio (Y), Eschelbach (N)

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782