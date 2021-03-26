Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Middlesex Barracks/DUI Drugs

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A301148

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko                            

STATION: VSP Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802 229 9191

DATE/TIME: 3/25/2021 @ 2328 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 838 Waterbury-Stowe Road.

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: Troy A. Ripley                                              

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 25, 2021 at approximately 2328 hours, Vermont

State Police came in contact with a suspicious vehicle off Vermont Route 100 in

the Town of Waterbury.  State Police made contact with the operator of the

vehicle, who was identified as Troy A. Ripley.  State Police detected signs of

impairment, Ripley was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the

Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing.  Ripley was released on a

citation to appear in Washington County District Court on May 20, 2021 at 0830

hours to answer the charge of DUI Drugs.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: May 20, 2021 @ 0830 hours.          

COURT: Washington County

LODGED - LOCATION:      

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: NO

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (264)

Vermont State Police

Troop "A" Middlesex Barracks

Phone # (802) 229-9191

FAX # (802) 229-2648

 

 

 

