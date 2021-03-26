Middlesex Barracks/DUI Drugs
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A301148
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko
STATION: VSP Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802 229 9191
DATE/TIME: 3/25/2021 @ 2328 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 838 Waterbury-Stowe Road.
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Troy A. Ripley
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On March 25, 2021 at approximately 2328 hours, Vermont
State Police came in contact with a suspicious vehicle off Vermont Route 100 in
the Town of Waterbury. State Police made contact with the operator of the
vehicle, who was identified as Troy A. Ripley. State Police detected signs of
impairment, Ripley was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the
Middlesex State Police Barracks for processing. Ripley was released on a
citation to appear in Washington County District Court on May 20, 2021 at 0830
hours to answer the charge of DUI Drugs.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: May 20, 2021 @ 0830 hours.
COURT: Washington County
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: NO
