Dr. Jose Bolaños MD, Enterprise Protection & Security Authentication Expert, CEO & Founder of Nimbus-T Global, Interview

SAN FRANCISCO, CLAIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jose Bolaños MD , prominent Enterprise Protection and Security Authentication Expert, and CEO And Founder of Nimbus-T Global Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Dr. Jose Bolaños MD, well-known Enterprise Protection and Security Authentication expert, and CEO And Founder of Nimbus-T Global joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being Interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Dr. Jose Bolaños MD has been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. Dr. Jose Bolaños MD joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on the compelling video series.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEDr. Jose Bolaños MD, a leading Enterprise Protection and Security Authentication expert, and vigorous CEO And Founder of Nimbus-T Global has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.Dr. Jose Bolaños MD of Nimbus-T Global joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series. In the interview, Dr. Jose Bolaños MD discusses the newest offerings of Nimbus-T Global, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares robust thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, "The interview with Dr. Jose Bolaños MD was great. He has a very interesting background in the Enterprise Protection and Security Authentication space. The success of Nimbus-T Global is a true testament to their technology, their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Dr. Jose Bolaños MD on the video series." We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Dr. Jose Bolaños MD of Nimbus-T Global has a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly pleased to have Dr. Jose Bolaños MD on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build the technology of a company like Nimbus-T Global. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many fantastic and talented people are building amazing companies. Dr. Jose Bolaños MD and Nimbus-T Global are providing a matchless service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build an excellent technological platform. As we scout the world for brilliant entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Dr. Jose Bolaños MD who are forging an incredible path for others. DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. PRESS CONTACT: ANDY "JAKE" JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Email: Andy@DotComMagazine.com
Phone: 602-909-9890
Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

