Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre Recertified for Ninth Year
Green Globe member Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre was recently recertified for the ninth consecutive year.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its fantastic location in the heart of the capital, Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre offers spectacular views over the city and vistas over the river IJ. The hotel is also within walking distance of Amsterdam’s historical centre, its central station and many museums.
Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre remains committed to improving its sustainability performance year upon year. The hotel celebrated its Green Globe Gold Certification in 2015 marking five years of continuous certification. This year’s ninth year of certification is testament to the ongoing efforts by management and staff to implement green strategies at the property. The next level of certification will be Platinum status, celebrating 10 years of sustainable management and operations.
In 2020, the hotel was still able to carry out some sustainability initiatives despite the limited possibilities to operate as normal due to COVID 19 restrictions in the Netherlands.
Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre supports the A Litre For a Litre project run by Made Blue. In 2019, the hotel reported that since 2015 up to 73 117 444 litres of water had been saved at the property. Through Made Blue, an equal amount of water was made available to people in developing countries that have less or no access to clean drinking water. Guests today can enjoy knowing that through participation in various water saving programs such as the property’s linen reuse program, that their actions actually benefit disadvantaged others.
Last October, the hotel worked in collaboration with other local organisations in support of the Karam Foundation (Stichting Karam), a non-profit group in Amsterdam. More than 10 000 pens were donated and distributed to those in need, both locally and internationally to countries including Morocco, Surinam and Lebanon.
The hotel also proudly opened its new boardrooms in October last year. Guests can be reassured that a safe 1.5 metres can be comfortably maintained in the new meeting rooms. In addition, ALLSAFE health and sanitary measures have been implemented. Disposable masks and personal sanitary kits are provided to each guest while hand sanitation stations are located throughout the hotel.
For further information, please see Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre’s Sustainability Brochure.
