Learn on Demand Systems Recognized by G2 for “Best Support,” “Easiest Admin” and “High Performer”

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn on Demand Systems has added “Best Support” to its list of accolades based on its high levels of customer satisfaction and ratings from real users on G2.com, Inc., the world’s leading business solutions review website.

In addition to “Best Support,” Learn on Demand Systems has retained its status as “Easiest Admin” and “High Performer,” first earned in December 2020 and “Users Love Us,” first earned in September 2020.

To achieve this new honor, Learn on Demand Systems scored the highest among other contenders (a 9.5, far exceeding the 8.8 average) for the highest quality of support as reported by customers.

“The recognition from our customers for our support is the best way to recognize this incredible team,” says Corey Hynes, CEO of Learn on Demand Systems. “Each member exhibits genuine care for our customers daily and they continue to increase their depth of knowledge so they can take care of our customers as quickly as possible. We continue to grow this team so we can truly support our customers 24/7 and I couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve achieved.”

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer of G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

“My favorite part of working with Learn on Demand Systems is the ease of contacting support and the speed at which they assist and resolve any queries. If I am honest, the amount of pride they take in keeping the customer happy is impeccable,” says Dirk D, a Learn on Demand Systems customer. “The speed and the care they take in assisting leaves me wondering everyday how I can be better at customer support. I would honestly like to commend and thank everyone on the support desk for always assisting so efficiently, you are an amazing team.”

