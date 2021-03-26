Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Been Reselected as a Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers for 2021
Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Been Reselected as a Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers for 2021 by The National Trial Lawyers AssociationHENDERSONVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Trial Lawyers Association has confirmed that Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney from Hendersonville, Tennessee, has been reselected as a Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers for 2020 by The National Trial Lawyers Association. This is Mr. Miles fifth year in a row to receive this to receive this prestigious recognition from The National Trial Lawyers Association.
Membership in the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria. With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.”
Mr. Miles, receiving the recognition for the fifth year in a row, commented: “This recognition is especially satisfying because it is from an organization I admire so much, is based in part on nominations by your peers, and in addition to your qualifications, is based upon your reputation, influence, and stature in the legal community which is especially gratifying. I am honored, humbled and proud to have earned this this recognition for a fifth year in a row and would like to thank The National Trial Lawyers Association and all the great lawyers I have worked with and learned from over the last 20 years.
About Timothy L. Miles
Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Recently, Mr. Miles was selected as a 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell(R) and ALM. Mr. Miles was selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2019 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2019 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-20); Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2020); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017 & 2019); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for 2017 & 2018 (Avvo). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).
Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.timmileslaw.com
