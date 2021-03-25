Weather System Poses Multiple Threats Upstate into Saturday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets as a weather system is forecast to impact upstate locations starting Friday with high winds in Western New York and the Finger Lakes regions, lakeshore flooding along Lake Erie and potential flooding in the North Country through Saturday. High winds up to 60 mph at times are expected to impact Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region starting Friday, potentially causing downed trees and power lines that could lead to widespread power outages, as well as dangerous travel conditions. Potentially significant lakeshore flooding along Lake Erie is possible due to a rapid rise in water levels through Friday afternoon. In the North Country, a combination of rainfall, warm temperatures and snowmelt in higher elevations could cause flooding in some locations Friday into late Saturday.

"This incoming weather system has the potential to cause power outages and dangerous travel conditions across Upstate New York due to high winds and potential flooding," Governor Cuomo said. "I have directed state agencies to monitor conditions and be ready to support local partners with any resources they may need, and we will remain in contact with utility companies to ensure any power outages caused by high winds are addressed quickly. New Yorkers should take all necessary precautions now to ensure they, their families and their property are protected from any possible damage or power outages."

A deepening surface low is forecast to approach from the lower Great Lakes late Thursday night into Friday morning. Widespread showers will arrive ahead of the system Thursday night, but should end quickly Friday with rainfall totaling less than an inch. The strongest winds are expected to occur in Western New York and the Finger Lakes from early Friday morning through the afternoon. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the southern Adirondacks before daybreak Friday morning and continuing through the afternoon with locally gusty winds up to 45 mph as the low passes through the area. In the North Country, locally rainfall is forecasted throughout the day Friday with rainfall totaling more than inch in some locations. Warm temperatures are expected to increase the rate of snowmelt across higher elevations and, combined with rainfall, could cause rises on area rivers.

Weather warnings and watches have been issued for high wind in Western and Finger Lakes regions, flooding in the North Country, and lakeshore flooding along Lake Erie. For a complete listing of weather advisories in your area, visit the National Weather Service website.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services' Emergency Operations Center remains activated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will closely monitor weather conditions, coordinate state response operations, and remain in contact with localities throughout the duration of the event. State stockpiles are prepared to deploy assets to localities to support any storm-related needs, including pumps, chainsaws, sandbags, generators, cots, blankets and bottled water.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is prepared to respond with more than 3,630 supervisors and operators available statewide. Wind response tools (generators, chainsaws, light plants, hand tools, chippers, etc.) are being readied and loaded into response trucks for immediate dispatch. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows: