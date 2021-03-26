Link Reservations Inc. (Stock Symbol: LRSV) is an International Provider of Wellness Products For Animals and Humans

$LRSV logo $LRSV Stock $LRSV PET CBD $LRSV DD Pack $LRSV Products

Link Reservations Inc. (Stock Symbol: LRSV) is an International Provider of Wellness Products For Animals & Humans. New Functional Mushroom Immunity Booster

Link Reservations Inc (OTCMKTS: LRSV)

This is an exciting first step for the Company and we are thrilled to soon bring to market our first CBD mushroom product. Our focus has always been on providing high quality products” — Rene Lauritsen, Link Reservations Inc CEO

KINGTON, HEREFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Link Reservations Inc. (Stock Symbol: LRSV) is an International Provider of Wellness Products For Animals and HumansLRSV has a New Functional Mushroom Immunity Booster  Developer and Marketer of Wellness Products for People and Pets  Wholly Owned Subsidiary Operates Commercially in Europe and the US. Upcoming Launch of Immunity Boosting Functional Mushroom Product. New DailyLife Immune Product Includes an Organic Blend of 13 Different Medicinal Mushrooms Plus CBD Extract and Vitamin C. Link Reservations Inc., (LRSV) is a wellness product provider dedicated to improving the health and life conditions of both people and pets worldwide. LRSV trades through its two brands; LinkResPet and DailyLifeCBD. LinkResPet develops and markets hemp-based CBD products for cats, dogs and horses. DailyLifeCBD provides everyday hemp-based CBD wellness products for people. LSRV currently operations in both the US and Europe.The American Veterinarian Association reports that there is an emerging trend of pet owners using CBD and CBD products to treat the symptoms of their pets, such as nausea, seizures, anxiety, arthritis and even cancer. LRSV products aid animals in the same ways that CBD has been shown to aid humans as well: easing the pain of arthritis, strengthening their immune systems, lessening anxiety.A lot has been said about the usefulness of CBD products to the human body, an intensive level of research has been conducted to show how CBD can interact with the CB1 and CB2 endocannabinoid receptors to elicit their medical properties.CBD (cannabidiol) is one of the numerous plant chemicals (cannabinoids) which have been known to elicit a wide range of medical properties such as anticancer, antidepressant, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial activities. It is the second most abundant cannabinoid after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Not just in humans, the use of CBD oil for dogs, cats, and horses has been widely documented by several researchers. Launch of Immunity Boosting Functional Mushroom Product for PeopleOn March 24th LRSV announced the company is preparing to launch its first functional mushroom product, DailyLife CBD Immune. The new tincture product, tailored for people, will feature both CBD and a wide spectrum of functional mushrooms (including Lion's Mane) which help boost the immune system.LRSV has always been dedicated to providing high quality products to deliver the power of natural ingredients. With the pressure of the Coronavirus pandemic, understandably, people are focusing on their health now more than ever and looking for ways in which they can boost their immunity,particularly in a natural way. The LRSV goal is to fully satisfy their need with this new product. LRSV has been researching the benefits of functional mushrooms for the past few months and has now developed a product that will harness their power. According to Rick Miller, Associate Director of Food & Drink Specialised Nutrition at Mintel, the majority of consumers in Europe purchase vitamins, minerals and supplements that strengthen the immune system, while in the US, 35% of consumers think products that support the immune health would motivate them when making a purchase.LRSV notes that the benefits of the different mushroom varieties are wide-ranging. For example, some specific types of mushrooms have been shown to help increase mental clarity and assist with immune support. According to Mordor Intelligence, "A number of scientific studies have confirmed the ability of functional mushrooms and mushroom-derived supplements to increase the effectiveness of both innate and adaptive immune systems. The market is expected to experience huge demand for Reishi and Cordyceps, followed by the other types of medicinal mushrooms."Another example is the Lion's Mane variety, which has shown to be "good for the brain", as reported by The New York Times, as "a study published in 2011 showed the mushroom reduced memory loss symptoms in mice," adding that in one study in older people "found that daily lion's mane supplements improved their mental functioning". Mushrooms in general have proved to have benefits for our immune system, according to dietitian Ryanne Lachman, as quoted by the Cleveland Clinic. "A big one tends to be with reducing inflammation. Mushrooms also contain antioxidants, which can help support the immune system."The LRSV DailyLife CBD Immune product will feature an organic blend of 13 different medicinal mushrooms, including Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Chaga, Red Reishi and Cordyceps, amongst others. By focusing on a variety of mushrooms the product is able to encompass multiple immune boosting traits and benefits. In addition, DailyLife CBD Immune also includes 250mg of hemp oil CBD extract and 100mg of vitamin C, which will add to the immune boosting benefits.For more information about DailyLifeCBD visit: https://dailylifecbd.com/  LRSV Holds OTC Markets Current Information Reporting StandardOn December 9th LRSV announced that the company was up to date with all of its OTC Market filings and has achieved "Current Information" status, with no risk or yields signs associated with the stock on OTCMarkets.com. 