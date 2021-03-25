NEWS

USDA announces new pandemic assistance for producers

March 25, 2021

Baton Rouge, La. (March 25, 2021) – Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., said the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is establishing new programs to aid farmers, ranchers and producers with financial assistance as a result of COVID-19 market disruptions.

The USDA is dedicating at least $6 billion toward a new initiative called the USDA Pandemic Assistance for Producers. There will also be a focus on small and socially disadvantaged producers, specialty crop and organic producers, timber harvesters, among others. Existing programs such as the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP), direct payments to producers who suffered losses during the pandemic, will also stay in place where statutory authority allows.

The USDA will re-open sign-up for CFAP 2 for at least 60 days beginning April 5, 2021.

Strain said, “I urge our producers to stay informed. Pandemic assistance continues to be updated and those who may have not been eligible before may be eligible now.”

For more information, ag producers may go to www.farmers.gov or contact their local parish FSA office.