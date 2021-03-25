April 1st Enrollment Count Report to Open on April 1st, 2021

The Maine Department of Education is asking schools to submit and have their superintendents certify their April Enrollment Count Report. The April Enrollment Count Report is utilized by the Maine Department of Education for the purpose of calculating public school tuition rates.

Please note that, new for 2021, the April Enrollment Count Report will consist of two sets of counts, one for attending counts and one for enrollment counts. Each of these count sets are as of April 1st, 2021. Enrollment counts will be given to all students who are enrolled at your district/school as of April 1st, 2021. Attending counts will be given to all students who are enrolled at and attending your district/school as of April 1st, 2021, this will exclude any of your students that attend a special purpose privet school, a regional program or non-traditional limited purpose school. The attending counts will be utilized for calculating tuition rates in accordance with Title 20-A, §5805, subsection 1.B and the enrollment counts will be used for all other April 1st reporting requirements.

The April Enrollment Count Report will be available for districts to submit and certify, beginning on April 1st with a certify by date of June 15th.

The Maine Department of Education’s data management team will be hosting a webinar where we will be discussing the April 1st Enrollment Count Report and fielding any questions that you may have from 10AM to 11AM on Tuesday April 6th, 2021. Register Here

In order to view this report, you will need access to NEO – Student Data, if you do not have this access please have your superintendent fill out our NEO Access Request Form

April 1st Enrollment Count Report Instructions (PDF)

April 1st Enrollment Count Report Instructions Video (MP4)

If you have any questions, comments or concerns in regards to the April 1st Enrollment Count Report please feel free to contact us at the MEDMS Helpdesk at MEDMS.Helpdesk@Maine.gov or (207) 624-6896.