2021-03-24 15:16:56.243 $55,558 Bingo Scratchers Prize Won in Independence

Angela Mitchell of Independence has claimed a $55,558 top prize on a Missouri Lottery “Bingo Plus” Scratchers game. She purchased her winning ticket at Minit Mart, 11109 E. 23rd St., in Independence.

“Bingo Plus” is a $3 Scratchers game with more than $8.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including four additional top prizes of $55,558.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Jackson County won more than $91.3 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $8 million in commissions and bonuses, and an additional $36.3 million went to educational programs in the county. A detailed list of programs that benefitted is available on MOLottery.com.

