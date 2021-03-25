RINA Accountants & Advisors presents a free webinar on Restaurant and Drinking Establishments Financial Relief Effort
Free Webinar
Tuesday, March 30th at 2 - 3 pm Pacific
On March 11 President Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. It includes $28.6 billion for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) which supports more than just restaurants! The RRF helps wineries, breweries, tasting rooms, food carts and more. Join us to find out the details.
Pull up a seat and get ready to be served a healthy plate of information on the Restaurant Revitalization Fund and how it works with PPP loans and the Employee Retention Credit.
Learn more about how to use these funds to support your food or beverage service business financially and make your profits sizzle.
Topics include:
- RRF eligibility requirements
- How to calculate the available grant amount
- How restaurants and other businesses that serve food or beverages on site can use grant funds
- What you can do now to prepare for the application process
- What you need to know about how PPP Round 2 and the Employee Retention Credit work with the RRF
And of course, just like in our previous webinars, we will devote a generous portion of the program to answering your questions.
Expert panelists include:
Tom Neff, CPA, Managing Partner
Darcy Illg, CMA, Managing Director, Advisory Services
Howard Zangwill, CPA, Director of Audit and Accounting
Richard DelleFave, CPA, JD, Principal, Audit and Accounting
Chelsea Maemori, CPA, Supervisor, Audit and Accounting
If you have questions on the topic that you would like us to address during the webinar, please email them to us. We cannot promise that we will get to all questions sent in, but we will be as responsive as possible.
The webinar is free, but advanced registration is required.
Find details and registration for the March 30 event at http://ow.ly/fivu50E7FPw
