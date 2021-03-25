Gather Restaurant Group Seeks Talented Hospitality and Culinary Stars as Company Expands into New Locations

Gather in Jackson Hole Gather Omaha Location/Photo Courtesy Visit Omaha

Executive & Mid-level Career Opportunities Available at Group’s Signature Resort Location in Jackson Hole, WY and the Historic Old Market in Omaha, NE

JACKSON HOLE, WY, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gather Restaurant Group, based in Jackson Hole, WY, is pleased to announce that it is conducting a nationwide search for top-notch hospitality and culinary stars interested in taking their careers to the next level. As the innovative restaurant group expands into new markets, the company has identified the need to hire a talented team for its front-of-house and back-of-house operations.

The company is looking to fill both executive and mid-level management opportunities at its current Gather Jackson Hole location and its upcoming opening at Gather Omaha, located in the popular and historic Old Market District in Omaha, NE. Both locations offer eclectic and diverse cuisine made with creative and innovative flavors that appeal to various taste profiles.

“At Gather Restaurant Group, we encourage our employees to get to know the people who dine with us at our restaurants. We take that same approach and empower our staff to grow their career with us and be a part of our team for many years,” said Graeme Swain, Co-Founder, and CEO of Gather Restaurant Group.

Gather in Jackson Hole

Gather in Jackson Hole offers employees the chance to work at the Gather Restaurant Group's signature location. Jackson Hole, WY is a bustling, internationally renowned ski town surrounded by the iconic Tetons and stands true to its part-cowboy, part mountain-glam reputation. The Gather Restaurant Group takes pride in ensuring that its team members thrive in the Jackson Hole community by offering competitive employee benefits, including health insurance, lift ticket passes, housing assistance, and other support.

Gather in Omaha: Opening Soon!

Opening soon in the historic Old Market district in downtown Omaha, NE, Gather in Omaha will be located in the heart of the popular dining and shopping destination. Known for its world-famous Henry Doorly Zoo and host of the College World Series, Omaha has many attractions that draw tourists from across the country. Gather Omaha will offer a new approach to dining with its hydroponic greenhouses featuring organic produce grown on-site. More information on Gather Omaha to be sent at a later date. For a sample menu, visit gather-omaha.com. Photo of Old Market courtesy of Visit Omaha.

Hungry to Work?

If interested in applying or submitting a resume for these opportunities, please contact Tony Nigro, Food and Beverage Director, Gather Restaurant Group, at tnigro@gathergroupllc.com. Applicants are asked to indicate in the email subject line the opportunity of interest, e.g., Front-of-House, Back-of-House, Executive Level, or Mid-Manager level, and specify which location (Jackson Hole or Omaha) of interest.

About Gather Restaurant Group

Gather Restaurant Group is based in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where it currently has two locations, Palate Restaurant overlooking the Elk Refuge at the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson Hole and Gather Jackson Hole located at 72 S. Glenwood Street, one block off the Town Square. Opening soon, Gather Omaha will be the restaurant group's third location in the historic Old Market, 1108 Howard Street in Omaha, Nebraska. For more information, please visit our Instagram and Facebook pages: @gather_jh or @gatheromaha.

Media Inquiries

Contact Heather Collins at hcollins@gathergroupllc.com or 303-250-4797