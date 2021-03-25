Webinar: Uber and NextBillion.ai Discuss Exclusive Insights on Building Maps That Scale
Building a cost-effective scalable mapping solution is a top priority of many modern organizations & this webinar will address questions such as: Is that attainable? What does the journey look like? ”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NextBillion.ai announced today it will host a new ‘Spatial Insider Webinar Series', with its first session on Building Maps That Scale - How Uber Built Maps for 10 Billion+ Rides, to address the challenges of building scalable mapping solutions for today’s organizations.
“Building a cost-effective scalable mapping solution is a top priority of many modern organizations,” said Gaurav Buba, Co-Founder and CPO of NextBillion.ai. “This webinar will address questions such as: Is that attainable? What does the journey look like?”
Webinar speakers will include Naveen Veeravalli, Lead Engineer at Uber, and Gaurav Bubna, Co-Founder and CPO of NextBillion.ai. Webinar speaker Naveen Veeravalli offers 14 years of industry experience powering ETAs and routes for riders, and turn-by-turn navigation to drivers for Uber trips and deliveries.
Webinar Topic Key Takeaways:
* OSM vs Building In-House: The Present and Future of Map-Making
* The Problem with Plug-and-Play Maps: When you should switch?
* Growing Pains that Uber, the behemoth of on-demand rides, Faced
* Things to Keep in Mind while you Jumpstart your Mapping Journey
Join the conversation to learn how Uber engineers built their efficient routing engine, what were their biggest challenges, and how they solved them. Register for the upcoming webinar to learn insider information on how Uber has effectively mastered utilizing map-tech.
About NextBillion.ai
NextBillion.ai is an industry-leading spatial data platform providing software-as-a-service (SaaS) for enterprises. Nextbillion.ai offers custom-made location tools and APIs to modern enterprises such as last-mile delivery, telematics, food delivery, automotive, and ride-hailing/ride-sharing. NextBillion.ai helps enterprises to adopt an AI-first approach at scale for every use case and geography. Headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore with presence in the United States, the UK, Malaysia, Indonesia, India, and Philippines, NextBillion.ai is backed by Falcon Edge Capital, and Lightspeed India Partners. Visit: https:nextbillion.ai
