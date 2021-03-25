CannabizTeam is Now Offering Outplacement Services to Cannabis Companies
Leading executive search and staffing firm introduces new staffing division providing cannabis job transition services to outgoing employees
Our team has an unparalleled depth of experience, industry network and direct access to positions that allows us to help outgoing employees not only find, but excel in new cannabis jobs.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CannabizTeam, the world’s largest cannabis-focused executive search and staffing firm, today announced the launch of its new cannabis staffing division: CT Outplacement Services. CT Outplacement Services is a comprehensive outplacement program that offers job placement resources, resume analysis and interview training to help cannabis companies provide new jobs to outgoing employees.
— Liesl Bernard, CannabizTeam
With legalization continuing to spread and access to equity and capital increasing, merger and acquisition activity in the cannabis industry is expected to grow exponentially in 2021. The cannabis industry closed out 2020 with more than $600 million in merger and acquisition activity, and experts are predicting 2021 will see more than $2 billion in deals. Mergers and acquisitions often lead to downsizing of divisions within one or both companies involved in the transaction to achieve operational efficiencies. CT Outplacement Services was created to help employees impacted by these situations.
“Consolidation is quickly becoming a trend as the industry matures, which means transitions for many growing cannabis companies,” said Liesl Bernard, CEO of CannabizTeam. “Our team has an unparalleled depth of experience, industry network and direct access to positions that allows us to help outgoing employees not only find, but excel in new cannabis jobs. Cannabis companies who take advantage of outplacement services will see an advance in company morale, increased staff loyalty and a preserved reputation in this competitive marketplace.”
CT Outplacement Services offers resources to outgoing cannabis employees such as guidance from a job transition specialist, individualized resume writing support, personalized job matching and job coaching, and interview coaching. CannabizTeam is typically recruiting for more than 400 jobs at any one time on behalf of its clients, which means outgoing employees have access to this network. Job placements will be uniquely based on each candidate's cannabis sector interests, skills, experience and culture fit for both temporary and direct-hire cannabis jobs. Multi-state operating clients include industry leaders Acreage Holdings, Harborside, Jushi Holdings, MedMen, TerrAscend and more.
CT Outplacement Services is a division of CannabizTeam Worldwide and marks CannabizTeam’s fifth staffing division. Other practice areas include CT Board Placement, CT Executive Search, CannabizTeam Direct Hire and CannabizTemp. CannabizTeam is the leader for cannabis industry employment resources with more than 40 years of collective global recruiting experience.
To learn more about CT Outplacement Services, visit: https://cannabizteam.com/cannabis-industry-outplacement-services/.
About CannabizTeam
CannabizTeam is the world’s largest cannabis-focused executive search and staffing firm providing services for the top cannabis, CBD and hemp businesses in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Europe. Founded in 2016 by internationally acclaimed executive recruiter Liesl Bernard, CannabizTeam identifies and delivers superior talent that possesses the drive, skills and cultural fit unique to each client and company role. Headquartered in San Diego, CannabizTeam now has offices in Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Newark, Miami, Orlando and Santa Rosa. Through extensive global reach and unparalleled business relationships, CannabizTeam and its five staffing divisions (CT Executive Search, CannabizTeam Direct Hire, CannabizTemp, CT Board Placement and CT Outplacement Services) place over 1,000 candidates a year for clients. Sign up for the CannabizTeam newsletter to receive weekly updates on the top candidates in cannabis: www.cannabizteam.com.
