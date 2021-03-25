Concrete Patching Scheduled on I-81 in Cumberland County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that starting the night of Sunday, March 28, a contractor will implement lane restrictions to perform concrete patching on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County. This work will be performed on northbound I-81 between Mile 49 (Route 641) and Mile 52 (Route 11), and on southbound I-81 about a mile south of Exit 52 at Mile 51.

Work will be performed nightly from 7 PM to 6 AM Sunday, March 28, through Thursday, April 1.

The right (travel) lane will be closed at work locations within the project limits.

This work is part of a $14,770,419 project that includes on and off ramp resurfacing, roadway base replacement, full-width milling and resurfacing, the installation of Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) equipment such as a Dynamic Message Sign (DMS) and closed-circuit television video cameras, new guide rail, and cable median barrier in the middle portion of the project.

New Enterprise Stone & Lime Co., Inc., of the Village of New Enterprise, Bedford County, is the contractor on this project.

Motorists are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 950 traffic cameras, 103 of which are in the Midstate.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-787-1446