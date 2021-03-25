Guide Rail Work to Start Monday on I-80 in Clearfield County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that guide rail improvement work is expected to resume Monday, March 29, in Clearfield County. The project will replace end treatments and substandard guide rail.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Crews will begin at mile-marker 138 in Clearfield County with work progressing westward toward DuBois and ending at mile-marker 96. Drivers should be alert for crews working in the eastbound and the westbound lanes throughout this 42-mile stretch of highway.

Traffic control will consist of daytime lane closures starting as early as 5:00 A.M. Message boards along I-80 will alert motorists to upcoming lane closures and active work crews.

The work is expected to take about six weeks to complete. There are provisions in the contract that prohibit the contractor from restricting traffic during select holidays. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Green Acres Contracting, Inc. of Scottdale, PA is the contractor for this $4.4 million project that began last construction season. Work began in June 2020 at mile-marker 194 in Clinton County progressed through to Centre County. Work on I-99 in Centre County between mile-marker 55 and mile-marker 85 was also completed in 2020.

PennDOT reminds motorists to use caution in all work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

