Rouse Chamberlin Homes to Restrict Route 3 (West Chester Pike) for Utility Improvement in Willistown Township

03/25/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Rouse Chamberlin Homes is planning a lane closure on eastbound Route 3 (West Chester Pike) between Stoneham Drive and Dutton Mill Road in Willistown Township, Chester County, on Monday, March 29, through Saturday, April 3, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for storm pipe installation, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Rouse Chamberlin Homes will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

