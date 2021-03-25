Natural Cold Remedy Sees Huge Growth During Pandemic
Buzzagogo, a natural cold and allergy remedy company, has expanded distribution to over 10,000 stores since March of 2020.
Silly things do cease to be silly if they are done by sensible people in an impudent way.”NOTTINGHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buzzagogo, the maker of Cold Bee Gone Nasal Swab Remedy, announced the expansion of their product line into national distribution of over 10,000 stores. These Manuka honey based products have made a huge splash in the cough and cold category as over 3/4ths of consumers are now looking for natural options to protect their families from an increasingly germ riddled world. Buzzagogo’s first product, Cold Bee Gone Nasal Swab Remedy, was created by Joyce Dales in her kitchen in 2009, to protect their newly adopted daughter who had just had open heart surgery and was considered immunocompromised. In order to protect her, Joyce, a lifelong apitherapy enthusiast, blended homeopathic medicine into super honeys that you then swab in your nose. Why target the nose? Joyce had learned, as we have all learned this year, that most illnesses start in the nose! She wanted to create something that not only addressed symptom relief for active illness but also enhanced nasal immune function. Honey was perfect for this because it is antimicrobial, prebiotic, probiotic and restores moisture. Joyce thought she would sell her remedy at local stores and farmers markets, but it was so effective that she finds herself where she is today, with four products on thousands of store shelves nationwide and growing rapidly during a global pandemic.
As the pandemic began, her sales were primarily from e-commerce as shoppers stayed safe at home. Now, as foot traffic increases at brick and mortar stores, Joyce is seeing an incredible jump in sales. Many retailers are expanding the cough and cold category to include natural, immune boosting, products and Buzzagogo’s Nasal Swab Remedies hit a sweet spot with their message that you can take your germ fighting to the next level by protecting your “Booger Biome”.
Joyce Dales ~ Founder of Buzzagogo and Inventor of Cold Bee Gone For more information on Buzzagogo and its remarkable growth during Covid19, please visit coldbeegone.com or contact Office@buzzagogo.com.
ABOUT BUZZAGOGO, LLC Joyce Dales is the CEO of Buzzagogo and the maker of Cold Bee Gone and Allergy Bee Gone, Manuka Honey based remedies that you swab in your nose to help fight cold, flu, allergies and to protect the nasal biome. Joyce is a mom to two beautiful girls through the gift of international adoption. She and her husband Jeffrey run their company while homeschooling, as they travel the country in their 1972 Airstream.
