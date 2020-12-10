Natural Cold Remedy Created in a Mom’s Kitchen Gets National Distribution

Buzzagogo Nasal Swab Remedies Sold at Select CVS, TJMaxx, Marshalls and Amazon Prime Joyce Dales ~ Founder of Buzzagogo and Inventor of Cold Bee Gone Buzzagogo Nasal Swab Remedies Sold at Select CVS, TJ Maxx, Marshalls and Amazon Prime

Small New Hampshire cold remedy company gets picked up by big retailers to meet demand as the country braces for the 2020 cold and flu season.

NOTTINGHAM, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buzzagogo , the maker of Cold Bee Gone Nasal Swab Remedy , announced the expansion of their product line into national distribution. This little honey based home remedy was created by Joyce Dales in her kitchen in 2009. She, and her husband Jeffrey Dales, had just welcomed home their newly adopted daughter from Vietnam. Their daughter was recovering from emergency open heart surgery due to a legacy defect attributed to Agent Orange. She was considered immunocompromised and was at higher risk for complications from common illnesses. In order to protect her child, Joyce created Cold Bee Gone, a homeopathic, super honey blend, that you swab in your nose to relieve cold and flu symptoms while also enhancing overall nasal health. Joyce had learned that most illnesses start in the nose and if your nose lacks healthy flora you can be at increased risk of getting sick. She set out to tackle the issue from every angle by alleviating symptoms of active illness while also enhancing what she likes to call the “Booger Biome”. Today the entire world is getting a crash course in how the nose is where viral replication starts and needs to be in top fighting form in order to protect the body from germs. Joyce’s message about the importance of nasal immune health is timely and her products are in great demand. The company has seen tremendous growth in 2020 as over 2/3rds of consumers, who are shopping in the cough and cold category, are looking for innovative alternative remedies. The pandemic has created shortages of mainstream products and small companies like Buzzagogo are filling the gap. Buzzagogo now has four products in over 10,000 stores, including CVS, TJ Maxx and Marshalls. Having this cold and flu season combined with Covid has many people on edge and Joyce certainly understands that feeling. She hopes that her home remedy can help families, like her own, stay well this cold and flu season.Joyce Dales ~ Founder of Buzzagogo and Inventor of Cold Bee Gone For more information on Buzzagogo and its remarkable growth during Covid19, please visit coldbeegone.com or contact Office@buzzagogo.com.ABOUT BUZZAGOGO, LLC Joyce Dales is the CEO of Buzzagogo and the maker of Cold Bee Gone and Allergy Bee Gone, Manuka Honey based remedies that you swab in your nose to help fight cold, flu, allergies and to protect the nasal biome. Joyce is a mom to two beautiful girls through the gift of international adoption. She and her husband Jeffrey run their company while homeschooling, as they travel the country in their 1972 Airstream.

Stop Suffering with Cold Bee Gone