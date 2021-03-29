Finhaven Private Markets to host virtual investor event for SolarPark Korea’s Green Bond offering
SolarPark management to provide details of 3 Year Convertible Green Bond offering in first-of-its-kind private marketplace for digital securitiesVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finhaven Private Markets, the first private securities marketplace to operate in multiple provincial jurisdictions in Canada, will host an investor event with management of SolarPark Korea Co., Ltd. to share details of the company’s offering in the marketplace. Finhaven Private Markets is operated by Finhaven Capital Inc., a registered exempt market dealer in Canada.
Date: April 7, 2021
Time: 7 p.m. EST / 4 p.m. PST
SolarPark, a high efficiency solar panel manufacturer with a diversified portfolio of clients in the US and South Korea for residential and commercial markets, is the first issuer with Finhaven Private Markets. Founded in 2007 and boasting 181 employees, SolarPark is raising $13 million CDN through an 8% Convertible Bond with a three-year maturity to deliver a $41.1 million CDN secured contract with a $6.2 billion CDN solar power project in South Korea by August 2021.
The investor event is open to all accredited investors in Canada. Participation in the offering is exclusive to investors resident in BC through to Quebec who register with and become approved investors on the Finhaven Private Markets platform.
“We are excited to have the first green bond, security token offering in our marketplace. SolarPark is an ideal issuer for Finhaven Private Markets, given their commitment to ESG goals and technology innovation,” says DH Kim, Finahven CEO. “South Korea has aggressive climate objectives and the SolarPark project is a reminder that the momentum behind renewables reaches beyond the U.S. and Canada. This offering is an exclusive opportunity for accredited investors in Canada to gain exposure to this growing market.”
For further information on the Solar Park offering, visit https://www.finhaven.ca.
About Finhaven*
Finhaven is a Vancouver-based financial services and technology company with a capital markets technology platform built on distributed ledger technology (DLT) and digital securities that removes friction from the buying, selling and handling of securities, automating the exchange of documents and that slows the current system down. Finhaven Private Markets (the market-facing name for Finhaven Capital Inc., a registered exempt market dealer in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec) is a marketplace built on the Finhaven Investment Platform to connect private companies with accredited investors, providing private companies access to new capital and investors access to new opportunities. For more information about Finhaven, please visit finhaven.com. For more information about Finhaven Private Markets, please visit finhaven.ca.
*Finhaven is the operating name of Finhaven Technology Inc. Finhaven Private Markets is the operating name of Finhaven Capital Inc., a registered exempt market dealer in Canada and a subsidiary of Finhaven Technology Inc.
