Finhaven bolsters leadership to scale digital securities technology
Key senior appointments to drive growth following Canadian launch of Finhaven Private MarketsVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finhaven Technology Inc. (“Finhaven”), is pleased to announce two senior appointments designed to accelerate the company’s momentum with the January 2021 launch of Finhaven Private Markets, a first-of-its-kind marketplace in Canada connecting private companies to private capital using blockchain and digital securities.
Farooq Moloo, who brings 20-plus years of experience in investment banking, M&A and corporate development, joins Finhaven as Managing Director of Investment Banking; and Jason Burrows, a proven technology and product development veteran with experience in regulated industries, takes over as Chief Technology Officer.
“We are very pleased to attract this level of talent as we scale up the adoption of digital securities as a secure trading platform in jurisdictions we now operate in” says Finhaven CEO DH Kim. “This strengthened leadership will help Finhaven drive revenue by attracting issuers and investors to the first application of our technology, Finhaven Private Markets; deepen our investor and industry network; and build upon our best-in-class technology.”
EXECUTIVE APPOINTMENTS
· Farooq Moloo has worked in investment banking and M&A for both Wall Street and Canadian investment banks. He has led, negotiated and executed over $4 billion in equity and debt financings and $3.5 billion in M&A transactions. Mr. Moloo was previously an Executive Director of M&A at CIBC World Markets, where his experience spanned a diverse range of industries including consumer, power and utilities, and financial services. Prior to CIBC, Mr. Moloo was Vice President of Investment Banking at Citigroup where he covered industrials, renewable energy, and consumer industries. Most recently, Mr. Moloo was the founder of Courtfield Capital, an independent merchant bank focused on advising private mid-market companies.
· Jason Burrows has been developing software and helping companies grow for over 25 years. He was a key member of the development team at abebooks.com, a global online book publisher. He also helped shepherd Pacific Blue Cross (PBC) through an enterprise wide modernization project. Mr. Burrows has assisted companies obtain approval in strict regulatory jurisdictions – such as Class II Gaming in the United States – and maintain ongoing compliance. His applied experience includes hands-on development, architecture, data compliance and security (as CISO at PBC), and more. His most recent position, prior to Finhaven, was CTO and co-founder of Pounse Web Solutions.
About Finhaven
Finhaven is a Vancouver-based financial services and technology company with a capital markets technology platform built on distributed ledger technology (DLT) and digital securities that removes friction from the buying, selling and handling of securities, automating the exchange of documents and that slows the current system down. Finhaven Private Markets (the market-facing name for Finhaven Capital Inc., a registered exempt market dealer in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Quebec) is a marketplace built on the Finhaven Investment Platform to connect private companies with accredited investors, providing private companies access to new capital and investors access to new opportunities. For more information about Finhaven, please visit finhaven.com. For more information about Finhaven Private Markets, please visit finhaven.ca.
*Finhaven is the operating name of Finhaven Technology Inc. Finhaven Private Markets is the operating name of Finhaven Capital Inc., a registered exempt market dealer in Canada and a subsidiary of Finhaven Technology Inc.
