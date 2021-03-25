Green Dog Dental Launches Cat Dental Spray purrfectSMILE
All Natural Dental Spray for Cats Now OnlineLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Dog Dental & Wellness, a Los Angeles based veterinarian service and leader in dental services for pets, announced the addition of purrfectSMILE to the line of pet related products developed by the founder of Green Dog Dental & Wellness, Dr. Ren Garcia. The pet dental care product, purrfectSMILE, is the first in a series of all natural cat products to be added to the Green Dog pet products line.
purrfectSMILE is a special blend of Peppermint, Lavender and Helichrysum hydrosols, which are effective ingredients for creating the best all-natural, dental cleaning formula for cats. Like humans, a cat’s health and life expectancy is enhanced with healthy teeth and gums. purrfectSMILE creates a positive environment in the pet’s mouth and is designed to be part of regular dental cleanings and a healthy diet.
Dr. Garcia commented, “While dental care for dogs is becoming more prevalent, we do not see the same level of preventative care for cats. Our hope is that as we share information about purrfectSMILE, it will also increase awareness of the need for dental care in cats. While it may be a bit more challenging for pet owners, cats have the exact same needs as dogs when it comes to dental care. If you have the opportunity to start when they are kittens, it is much easier and there will be a lifetime of benefits.”
Green Dog Dental and Green Dog Pet Products are committed to developing a collection of products that are environmentally and animal considerate with no chemicals or additives that could have a negative impact on the long-term health of a pet. Combined with ongoing education regarding pet dental care, our goal is to make dental preventative care a standard part of pet wellness.
Green Dog Dental purrfectSMILE is now available for purchase online at www.greendogdental.com/collections/all.
Green Dog Dental & Wellness is a leader in promoting the evolving views on pet dental care with its California based collection of veterinarian offices which originated in Beverly Hills, CA in 2011. Founded by Dr. Ren Garcia, a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association, the company is focused on integrating preventative dental care into mainstream pet treatments and services by providing education and innovative, organic dental care products. The company provides full veterinary services and has served over 10,000 patients in the Los Angeles area.
Learn more at www.greendogdental.com. For articles regarding pet health and wellness, Dr. Garcia welcomes opportunities for interviews and speaking engagements.
For questions, or additional information about future products, call 323-460-4545 or email Teresa@GreenDogDental.com
Teresa Holden
Green Dog Dental
+1 323-460-4545
teresa@greendogdental.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter